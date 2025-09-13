— WWE is deepening its footprint in Saudi Arabia by reportedly establishing a permanent office in the country to manage its growing business relationship.

TC WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has opened a new office in Riyadh, following the announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in the city.

The event will be part of the 2027 Riyadh Season, and additional major WWE shows are expected to take place in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded partnership.

This marks the first WrestleMania to be held outside of North America, making Saudi Arabia — not the UK — the first international host of the company’s biggest show of the year.

WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 with the “Greatest Royal Rumble” and has continued with regular pay-per-view events in the kingdom.

— Prior to the announcement of WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia, speculation suggested that WWE might run two WrestleManias that year — one in Saudi Arabia and one in the U.S. However, Fightful Select is reporting that the Saudi government insisted on hosting a “proper” WrestleMania rather than sharing the spotlight with a U.S. show.

This will mark the first WrestleMania to take place outside of North America and only the third to be held outside the United States.

The decision has sparked backlash among fans, with many criticizing WWE for prioritizing its business deal with Saudi Arabia over its traditional fanbase.

— Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm Talent Agency is reporting that WWE’s deal to bring WrestleMania to Riyadh is valued at roughly $250 million.

LoPiccolo is well-connected in the wrestling industry, with Paradigm representing stars such as Alexa Bliss, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 with the Greatest Royal Rumble and has since featured multiple major events in the country each year.

The company confirmed WrestleMania’s move with an announcement that included appearances by Triple H, Logan Paul, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and more.