Top WWE star Matt Riddle was called up to the main roster several months ago, with many fans curious to see how Chairman Vince McMahon would use the former NXT tag champion following a successful run on the yellow-and-black brand.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, the indication is that McMahon does indeed like Riddle as he is used regularly on weekly television. The report notes that Riddle’s stoner persona is a gimmick that McMahon finds funny, which is why he’s leaned further into it over the last few episodes of Raw. Meltzer even compares Riddle to the classic Fast Times At Ridgemont High film starring Sean Penn, a character who is long remembered in the stoner comedy genre.

Riddle was recently involved on the winning team for Survivor Series, and did compete in a number one contender’s matchup for a chance at the WWE championship. Whether that remains Riddle’s only shot for the main event remains to be seen.