Over the last calendar year WWE has greatly improved their safety protocols for COVID-19 following several minor outbreaks and a number of top stars contracting the virus, including former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. However, a new report confirms that Vince McMahon is extremely unhappy with members of his roster who were not taking the precautions seriously.

According to Fightful Select, McMahon was livid when he discovered that a certain talent attended an amusement park unmasked weeks back, an incident that occurred after the chairman had already spoken about taking more precautious to avoid COVID risks. The report states that he sent numerous messages, both directly and indirectly, to talent as a result of this particular incident, which was right around the time of the Super Bowl, as he did not want wrestlers attending parties without masks.

The publication also notes that certain staff members have had responsibilities reduced due to photos of them without masking emerging, a clear sign that WWE and Vince McMahon are taking these precautions very seriously.