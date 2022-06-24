The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a new report regarding top AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and what his original booking was for Sunday’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Purveyor of Violence will be taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi in the show’s main event, with the winner being crowned the new AEW interim world champion. This is being done because the show’s original main event was supposed to feature CM Punk defending the world title against Tanahashi, but Punk sustained a foot injury that required surgery.

According to the Observer Moxley’s original booking plan was to compete in the six-man tag team matchup that now features Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. This is why Umino is included, as he was Moxley’s partner in crime during his run in NJPW.

Forbidden Door begins at 8pm EST/5pm PST.