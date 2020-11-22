According to Fightful Select, the men’s elimination matchup is set to open tonight’s Survivor Series pay per view excluding any matches that may end up on the pre-show.

As expected, WWE champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns is set to close the show. There were talks of Undertaker’s Farewell going on last, but as of this writing that didn’t end up in the final slot.

The report does note that the order of the show could still change at any point up until airtime, which has happened for WWE in the past.

Stay tuned.