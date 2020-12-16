Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew record low viewership in all categories, including viewership by hour, total viewership, and a severely low rating in the 18-49 demographic.

According to a new tweet from WrestleVotes, this record low is not sitting well with the higher-ups in WWE, with the report mentioning that some “reactionary decisions” will most likely be made.

The program was the go-home show before this Sunday’s TLC pay per view.