Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew record low viewership in all categories, including viewership by hour, total viewership, and a severely low rating in the 18-49 demographic.
According to a new tweet from WrestleVotes, this record low is not sitting well with the higher-ups in WWE, with the report mentioning that some “reactionary decisions” will most likely be made.
The program was the go-home show before this Sunday’s TLC pay per view.
Talking a source just now who said the record low RAW rating news isn’t “sitting well” with those in power. To a point where they expect some reactionary decisions to be made. Time will tell.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 16, 2020