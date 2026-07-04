A new backstage report suggests there is increasing competition behind the scenes among several of WWE’s biggest stars as they look to maintain their positions at the top of the company.

According to the report, multiple high-profile talents are currently involved in an ongoing battle to protect their standing as WWE’s premier attractions. The report was accompanied by a cryptic GIF of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns engaged in a tug-of-war over the WWE Championship from a past WWE event (see below).

The belief is that with WWE continuing to center its programming around a select group of main event names, competition has intensified over creative direction, television time, marquee matches and positioning on major premium live events.

While backstage jockeying for top spots has always been part of the wrestling business, the latest report indicates those tensions have increased as established stars and rising talent alike attempt to solidify their place atop the roster heading into WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer,” with SummerSlam set for August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oba Femi earned a guaranteed world championship opportunity by winning the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, but later revealed on Raw that he was passing on the title shot in favor of settling his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. With the series tied at one victory apiece, the two are now set to collide inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam in what has long been rumored to be a potential retirement match for Lesnar in his former hometown of Minneapolis.

Elsewhere on the card, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against longtime rival Seth Rollins in another marquee showdown.

As of now, WWE has not announced which match will headline either night of SummerSlam or how the two-night card will be split.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

There is very much a growing power struggle amongst some main event WWE talents to maintain their top spot. #Smackdown is just a glimpse. pic.twitter.com/9vfuHholsK — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) July 3, 2026

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)