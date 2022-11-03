Major League Wrestling is preparing to air their Battle Riot IV special, which saw former heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu win the Royal Rumble-like matchup, and earn a future opportunity at the promotion’s top title.

While MLW has yet to officially announce when Fatu will get his shot PW Insider has a new report revealing that the title match will take place at SuperFight 2023, where he will take on the current champion, Alexander Hammerstone in the main event. This will be a rematch from their Fightland 2021 title bout, which saw the Hammer dethrone Fatu and begin his reign that recently surpassed 400 days.

The publication also reveals that the event will take place at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, one of MLW’s favorite venues to run.