– As noted, Bandido is in town for the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view and the AEW television taping at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. He was pitched to be factored into the ROH PPV, but whether or not that is the direction they go remains to be seen.

– Ricky Starks is not expected at the shows this weekend. He is telling friends he is out of the country.

– Comp tickets for the shows this weekend in NYC are said to be extremely limited, to almost none at all. They will have some full houses.

– Danhausen made his long-awaited return to the scene at the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view. He is still under contract with AEW/ROH for several months.

