Rumors are swirling that CM Punk could be in line for a major match at WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. According to reports, there are several key figures within WWE who are hoping to see the two stars face off this April.

The latest development comes after Jey Uso declared his intention to challenge GUNTHER, with the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match set to face Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, during a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that some in WWE are advocating for a Punk vs. Rhodes match instead of the widely expected bout between Rhodes and John Cena.

Many fans speculate that Cena could take the victory in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, potentially setting the stage for a showdown between him and Rhodes. If Cena wins, he could be on track for a historic 17th WWE World Title victory. However, those rooting for Punk to face Rhodes are hoping that match will take precedence over the rumored triple-threat encounter involving Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for “SHAK Wrestling,” TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was asked about whether he’s planning on going to WWE when his current TNA Wrestling contract expires.

Hendry stated, “My job is to be the TNA World Champion and my job is to represent TNA, to elevate this championship, and to elevate the company. So my focus is on TNA Wrestling.”

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez for the “Unlikely” podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton commented on possibly getting an all-pink WWE Women’s Championship belt. She said,

“You know, I say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m Tiffany Stratton. I’m an icon living. I’m a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you’ll have to wait and see, guys.”