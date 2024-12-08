AEW Collision at GalaxyCon was reportedly a significant adjustment for the backstage team, but the event ultimately went smoothly.

Trevor Lee recently shared that he helped Logan Paul prepare for his matches in WWE, following a recommendation from Shane Helms.

In a new interview, Mance Warner mentioned that he is technically a free agent with no contractual obligations, despite primarily wrestling for GCW in recent months.

Several talents, including Britt Baker, attended GalaxyCon but did not appear on Collision.

Komander has been receiving praise, particularly for his first two matches in the Continental Classic. While other names were considered for the tournament, their identities remain unknown.

The Kevin Owens car interview segments were well-received within WWE.

Additionally, Cristian Scovell was credited as the writer for Cody Rhodes’ segment on SmackDown.

(H/T: Fightful Select)