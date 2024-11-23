Some backstage news and notes have surfaced from the double WWE SmackDown taping on November 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Jade Cargill’s angle was apparently done to cover for a legitimate injury that she is dealing with. No other details are available at this time.

– Kevin Owens’ performance in his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on the 11/22 show was heavily praised by those within the company.

– Additional segments took place at the double taping that were not filmed in front of the live crowd inside the Delta Center, and thus, are not included in the spoiler reports for tonight’s show.

– Michael Kirshenbaum and Colin Clark were the writers for the opening and main event segments involving The New Bloodline and The OG Bloodline.

– As noted, Michael Hayes was back on the job at the double taping on Friday night. He reportedly had a heavy assignment list, producing multiple important Bloodline-related segments on both shows.

