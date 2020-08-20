Backstage Spirits Reportedly High For WWE Thunderdome

According to WrestleVotes, the spirit backstage in WWE is “as high as they’ve been in some time” following the company’s move to the Amway Center, and the debut of the new Thunderdome concept. The report states that many backstage road employees are returning to work with much intrigue and staff is genuinely excited to put on this weekend’s events, which includes NXT Takeover XXX and SummerSlam.
The report also speculates that the energy from the talent is expected to be “off the charts” for two of their biggest shows of the year.
Source in Orlando says spirits are as high as they’ve been in some time. Many backstage road employees who have been off are returning & the intrigue of the ThunderDome has staff excited. The energy this weekend from the talent performing should be off the charts.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 20, 2020
