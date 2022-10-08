Below are some early creative notes and the match order for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules event, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live coverage and Viewing Party.

* The Fight Pit and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge were scheduled to get the most time on the show. The SmackDown Women’s Title match is booked to be the shortest bout

* Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Scarlett, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are scheduled to be at ringside for matches but Dominik Mysterio is not

* There is no Kickoff pre-show match listed, and no additional matches listed internally

* WWE had planned to get a ton of gimmicked props for the six-man Donnybrook match that opens the show. Items include a wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor, and more

* The Miz was slated to be on the show in a backstage segment as of last night

* There was supposed to be a “Triple H office” element to the show as of last night. A placard was made for the segment

* There were several changes to the scheduled main event, the Fight Pit. Both the Ladder Match and Fight Pit were booked to main event at one point

* Regarding the White Rabbit vignettes, sources say tonight might not be just “the” reveal, and instead could be “one of the” reveals

Below is the planned match order for tonight:

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

