“Excuse me …I SAID, EXCUSE ME!”

It looks like Vickie Guerrero may be WWE-bound once again.

According to sources, Guerrero has been telling those close to her that she’s expected to be back involved with WWE “in a few weeks.” While it’s unclear exactly what those plans entail, the timeline does line up with the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event. Given her history and the organic connection to Dominik Mysterio always being an option, an appearance would make sense.

Guerrero has kept a generally positive relationship with WWE over the years, making various appearances between 2005 and 2018 after her full-time run ended. From 2019 to 2023, she worked with AEW, a move she previously claimed led WWE to cut ties with her during that time.

Most recently, Vickie was spotted backstage at a WWE SmackDown taping in September 2024.

WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)