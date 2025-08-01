“The Man” is set to get a bit of a makeover in terms of her overall presentation in WWE.

And it’s coming soon.

Real soon.

Becky Lynch took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a cryptic teaser (see below) that, according to sources, is tied to a significant update in her WWE persona. One of the most notable changes expected is a brand new entrance theme, her first in quite some time.

Word going around is that the new track was created by the band ‘The Wonder Years,’ and has been in the works for several months. While WWE hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout, the new music is expected to debut as soon as this weekend during the two-night SummerSlam premium live event.

The new theme reportedly features full lyrics, a notable departure from her long-running instrumental track, “Celtic Invasion” by CFO$, which she’s used for the last ten years. The new entrance will also include a custom intro featuring Lynch’s signature phrase: “The Man has come back around.”

Interestingly, Lynch was able to bypass the often-maligned Def Rebel production team in favor of a more personalized sound, something that isn’t common in today’s WWE.

Becky Lynch is set to face Lyra Valkyria in a ‘No Disqualification, No Countout Last Chance Match’ for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on night two of WWE SummerSlam this Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday and Sunday night for live WWE SummerSlam results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)