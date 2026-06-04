As noted, the person who emerges victorious in the 2026 WWE King of the Ring will receive a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam.

One source is reporting that the winner of the tourney was not already planned when the official brackets were released just a few days ago.

The same source claims that “at least three names were in consideration” to win the tournament at the onset of the 2026 King of the Ring planning.

A different source is reporting that the current expectation is that Rollins will emerge as the winner of this year’s King of the Ring tournament and then challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam this August.

The report did, however, stress that WWE’s plans remain far from finalized.

The source indicated that there are still numerous factors being worked out behind the scenes, noting that creative plans for SummerSlam are not completely locked in at this stage.

With Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Royce Keys and many other top Superstars in need of another nudge towards tip-top status also in the tournament field, and WWE’s history of changing things up based on crowd reactions and other facts as things move forward, the winner of the King of the Ring could still be up for grabs.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)