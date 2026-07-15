Kevin Knight could be next in line for an AEW World Championship opportunity.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com the plan as of a few days ago called for newly crowned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to defend the title against Knight in the main event of AEW Redemption later this month.

“Yes, as of a few days ago, Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight was the Redemption title match,” Alvarez wrote to his subscribers on X.

Omega captured the AEW World Championship from MJF on last week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The title change came earlier than originally expected, as Omega vs. MJF had previously been slated to headline the Redemption pay-per-view.

Additional details on that change emerged in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where Dave Meltzer reported that MJF is believed to have been the driving force behind moving the match to television.

“It was pushed, believed to be by MJF, to get it moved to television. I was not given a reason why, but it doesn’t matter where the suggestion came from, that’s a major change and Tony Khan approved of it.“

Earlier on Wednesday, it was also reported that MJF could be taking some time away from AEW television, while Knight is expected to receive a significant push heading into Redemption.

AEW Redemption is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.