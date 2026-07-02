CM Punk is still expected to make his return to WWE television on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Chicago.

According to sources, the expectation within WWE remains that Punk will return on the July 6 edition of Raw from the Allstate Arena. The plan for Punk to return in his hometown has reportedly remained in place for several weeks.

Additionally, a source at the Allstate Arena indicated there has been no change regarding Punk’s promotional status for the event, which is why he continues to be heavily advertised for the show.

The July 6 episode of Raw will also feature Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the night’s advertised main event.

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