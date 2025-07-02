The long-awaited All Elite Wrestling return of Darby Allin is expected to take place soon.

After taking all of 2025 off thus far to finally do his long-desired climb to the top of Mount Everest, which he accomplished in May (View Photos Here), signs are pointing to a return in the near future for the charismatic fan-favorite.

Originally, AEW had hoped for Allin to make his comeback in time for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which took place throughout April and May, however early into his Mount Everest expedition, it became evident to AEW management that it was an unrealistic timeline based on how things were going.

In an update, Allin is expected to return to AEW “imminently,” with his return expected anytime now, something we exclusively reported earlier this week here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Allin emerged from his Mount Everest climb relatively injury-free, and is reportedly in shape and ready to return to the ring whenever the time comes.

While nothing has been announced, tonight’s milestone AEW Dynamite 300 show in Ontario, CA. or the upcoming milestone AEW Collision 100 show would be as good a time as any for Allin to return on a high-profile stage to begin the process of building towards his first pay-per-view match back at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12.

As noted, Darby Allin is scheduled to appear as part of Discovery’s annual Shark Week block of programming later this month. Discovery teased that the AEW star “experienced an epic close encounter” with a shark while filming for their special, “Caught! Sharks Strike Back” scheduled for July 24, with a sneak-peek airing the night before on the July 23 episode of AEW Dynamite.

If Allin doesn’t turn up tonight in Ontario, CA., it is very likely that he’ll be back at or before the 7/23 AEW Dynamite show in Chicago, IL. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Darby Allin’s AEW return status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)