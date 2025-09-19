Trick Williams agreed to put his TNA World Title on the line against Oba Femi’s WWE NXT Championship, which led to several TNA stars expressing frustration on social media and calling for action.

That response appears to be coming on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

According to NXT sources, multiple TNA wrestlers are being booked for next week’s show, with at least 2–4 names currently expected to appear.

