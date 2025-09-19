WWE WrestlePalooza takes place this Saturday, and while five bouts are currently confirmed, there has been talk of adding another high-profile title match to the lineup.

According to WWE sources, officials had considered a WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat featuring Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill. The three have recent history together, having worked Triple Threat matches on the company’s European tour, while Stratton and Cargill have also squared off multiple times over the past several months.

Speculation over the match picked up on September 18 when event merchandise surfaced online listing the bout. However, WrestleVotes reported on X that the match’s status is dependent on Stratton receiving medical clearance.

As of today, Nia Jax has been making media rounds to promote Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping in Cincinnati, Ohio.

