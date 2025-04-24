WWE is reportedly preparing to bring back a familiar face during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

According to multiple sources, Malakai Black — known to WWE fans as Aleister Black — is expected to make his return on tomorrow night’s show. Speculation has been building since his release from AEW earlier this year, and he was recently spotted visiting WWE Headquarters, further fueling return rumors.

WWE has been airing cryptic teaser vignettes over the past few weeks hinting at the arrival of a mysterious new talent. Insider reports now confirm that Black is the man behind these segments. One notable vignette aired just before Zelina Vega, Black’s real-life wife, appeared on-screen smiling. Vega was recently shifted over to the SmackDown roster, which many see as another clue pointing to Black’s imminent return.

It’s believed that WWE intentionally delayed Black’s re-debut until after WrestleMania 41, and all signs are now pointing to his big comeback happening on this week’s SmackDown.

Otro tease de Aleister Black. La semana que viene. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/I9aQLUHlsM — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 19, 2025

