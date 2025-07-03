WWE is gearing up for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in August, and they’re pulling out all the stops.

In addition to several high-profile WWE Superstars returning for the show, including Roman Reigns being rumored to turn up any time now to begin his storyline heading into the show, it appears that there will be multiple celebrity crossovers.

Not only will hip-hop mega-star Cardi B. serve as the host for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, but another top music star is expected to be heavily involved in the mix as well.

According to one source, longtime friend of WWE, Jelly Roll, is expected to have a multi-show run leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Jelly Roll is advertised to appear on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on July 11, and apparently that won’t be the only time fans see him in the coming weeks. One source noted that the 7/11 blue brand appearance will be “the start of something more.”

While the music star is expected for additional appearances for WWE in the near future, the source also noted that although he is currently on tour, Jelly Roll is actually taking off the first weekend of August, leaving many to assume that he could have an actual match at the WWE SummerSlam shows scheduled for August 2 and August 3.

At WWE SummerSlam 2024 last August, two of Jelly Roll’s songs were used as the official themes for the premium live event: “Dead End Road” and “Liar.” This led to Jelly Roll appearing on the show where for the first time ever, he got physically involved, hitting a big chokeslam on A-Town Down Under in a featured segment that ended up going viral.

After the show, Jelly Roll teased having intentions on getting in shape for WWE SummerSlam in 2025, which is now right around the corner. “I got to [get in shape] by next year,” he told Pat McAfee after his viral WWE SummerSlam 2024 in-ring segment. “I have unfinished business in the WWE.”

