Cody Rhodes is officially next in line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, but a new backstage report suggests WWE’s long-term plans may already extend beyond next week’s title match.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, taped following Monday’s post-Night of Champions edition of RAW, Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contender’s Match to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity against newly crowned champion Sami Zayn. The title bout is scheduled for next Monday’s episode of RAW in Chicago.

Despite Zayn capturing the championship at Night of Champions, there is reportedly uncertainty regarding how long his reign will last.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE’s original plan has long been for Cody Rhodes to face CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2026.

According to Meltzer, he is unsure whether Zayn’s title win has changed those plans or if WWE intends to crown another champion on next week’s RAW.

Meltzer also noted that ever since Punk’s post-WrestleMania 42 segment with Rhodes and his subsequent absence from television, the expectation was for Punk to return and begin building toward a marquee SummerSlam showdown with “The American Nightmare.”

He added that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi have also been planned as major SummerSlam matches, with both bouts officially announced during last Monday’s episode of RAW.

As for Punk, Meltzer believes the former world champion is expected to return on next week’s RAW from his hometown of Chicago.

“Theoretically,” Punk will appear on the show.

If that happens, Meltzer speculated it could lead to Punk moving to the SmackDown brand and setting up the anticipated championship program with Rhodes heading into SummerSlam.

Should WWE stick with those reported plans, Sami Zayn’s first reign as Undisputed WWE Champion could end just eight days after it began. As of this writing, however, WWE has not officially announced CM Punk for next Monday’s RAW.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.