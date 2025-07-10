An update has surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for the highly-anticipated return of “The OTC.”

We reported a couple of weeks ago that Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his return to WWE programming in the near future, as his name has been brought up behind-the-scenes in WWE in recent weeks, which typically signals the wheels are in motion for a return.

Now, an update has surfaced.

“The Original Tribal Chief” is expected back after the big three-event weekend coming up, when the focus shifts to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event in early August.

One source noted that WWE currently has plans to reintroduce Reigns with a new moniker, with “OTC1” and “Tribal Chief One” being the leading candidates for his eventual return on the road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)