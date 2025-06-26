Fans should expect a return of “The OTC” in the near future.

According to a new report by one source, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his return to WWE programming in the near future.

The report states that Reigns’ name has been brought up behind-the-scenes in WWE in recent weeks, noting that this “typically signals the wheels are in motion for a return.”

It is expected that Roman Reigns will return in time for an appearance, and a potential match, at “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” which WWE brings their historic first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event to MetLife Stadium in early August.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/2 and 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam results coverage.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)