Royce Keys and OTM have quickly made their presence felt on WWE RAW, and their recent actions could be leading to something much bigger.

Keys, the winner of the 2026 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, returned to WWE television on the August 24 episode of RAW. He joined forces with OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, with the trio interfering in the main event involving The Usos, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

The attacks continued this past Monday on RAW, as Keys, Nima and Price ambushed Jimmy and Jey Uso in the parking lot before Jacob Fatu arrived. The trio quickly fled the scene.

Later in the show, Solo Sikoa was found bloodied and injured backstage during a segment involving Roman Reigns and LA Knight, further adding to the mystery surrounding the attacks.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the storyline appears to be building toward a potential WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Meltzer speculated that members of The Bloodline, including Fatu and Sikoa, could eventually unite against Keys and OTM. With Keys, Nima and Price currently comprising one side, two additional members would seemingly be needed to complete a five-man team.

Such a scenario would also require Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to temporarily put their differences aside. Meltzer believes the common threat could ultimately bring the rival Bloodline members back together in time for Survivor Series.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced a WarGames match involving the two sides.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.