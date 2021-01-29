WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly adamant that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg use his Jackhammer move when he returned to WWE in 2020.

Goldberg recently told FOX Sports that his Jackhammer against The Undertaker is one he’d take back. Fightful Select now reports that Taker actually was not gung-ho on the idea of doing the Jackhammer on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt during their 2020 match because his shoulder was banged up. It was also said that Wyatt was on board with simply using a Spear, and everything seemed agreed upon with Wyatt and Goldberg.

However, McMahon was said to be adamant on Goldberg using the Jackhammer to win the match, which is what happened. The finish was considered to be less than impressive by many, but much like the lack of ad-libbing in Goldberg’s return promo with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the recent RAW, this was another case of Goldberg just doing what WWE asked of him.

Goldberg will challenge McIntyre for the title at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

