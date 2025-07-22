During last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair announced that she and Alexa Bliss will challenge The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, this title match wasn’t WWE’s original plan for Flair and Bliss at SummerSlam 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE initially intended for Flair and Bliss to split up quickly and feud with one another, culminating in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025. Those plans have since changed, and the duo is remaining together — at least for now — and moving forward with a shot at tag team gold.

WWE felt no need to rush the breakup, as Flair and Bliss have been working well as a team. The situation is being compared to the RK-Bro pairing of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, which was originally planned as a short-term alliance but lasted much longer due to its popularity.

Plans for a Flair vs. Bliss rivalry have been postponed for the time being. The two recently competed together in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Evolution 2025, but came up short as Rodriguez and Perez retained their titles.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will now challenge The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam 2025, taking place over two nights on August 2–3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

During last night’s episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The situation quickly escalated, with Breakker and Reed getting the upper hand until Jey Uso ran in to even the odds. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had originally planned two singles matches for SummerSlam 2025 – Reigns vs. Breakker and Jey Uso vs. Reed. However, based on how the storyline developed on RAW, those plans are now expected to shift.

WWE is leaning toward a tag team match instead, pairing Reigns and Uso against Breakker and Reed. The change aligns with recent on-screen developments and allows WWE to protect Reigns and Breakker while likely having Reed take the pin. While a major showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is still in WWE’s long-term plans, that match is not happening just yet.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed any SummerSlam matchups involving Reigns, Uso, Breakker, or Reed. The current SummerSlam card features nine matches, with more expected to be announced. WWE also has yet to clarify which matches will take place on Night 1 or Night 2 of the event.