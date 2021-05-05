As we’ve noted, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract has reportedly expired but officials are pushing for him to re-sign with the company.

WWE sources have indicated to Fightful Select that backstage, Bryan did not make a big deal about his contract expiring, and many only heard about it expiring through the grapevine over the past few weeks, as opposed to from Bryan himself.

Two sources in AEW noted that they fully expect Bryan to stay with WWE, with one outright saying they have heard he will remain with WWE.

It was also noted that ROH sources say they expect the company to make contact with Bryan, and at least make an effort to bring him in for some appearance, at the minimum. They also noted that ROH officials haven’t been completely out of contact with Bryan in recent years.

It should be noted that nothing on Bryan’s future has been confirmed as of this writing, and all of this talk is just speculation from others in the business.

