A hot topic backstage at this week’s WWE RAW was how the UFC had a packed house over the weekend.

UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and one of the biggest take-aways from the night was the promotion hosting their biggest crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A reported 15,000 fans packed the arena for the fights.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the UFC 261 crowd was a major topic of discussion backstage at RAW. While not many Superstars are advocating for 100% capacity at WWE shows, nearly everyone reportedly feels like live crowds could return in some form at this time.

WWE executives stated during last week’s Q1 2021 earnings call that they are still very hopeful the company will return to ticketed touring in the second half of this year. You can click here for those comments, along with an update on the future of the ThunderDome residencies.

