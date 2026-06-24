A new championship could be on the way to TNA Wrestling.

According to backstage reports, discussions have taken place regarding the introduction of a new title within the company, with the concept said to center around a women’s mid-card championship.

Details remain scarce at this stage, and no official decision has reportedly been finalized. There is currently no word on what the championship would be called or what the title belt itself might look like if the project moves forward.

The timing of any potential announcement also remains unclear. While there has been talk that news regarding the championship could emerge in the near future, recent creative changes within TNA could ultimately impact those plans.

In addition to discussions surrounding a possible new title, there has also been internal talk of a women’s tournament being planned for July, although specifics regarding the format and participants have yet to surface.

As always, plans remain subject to change until officially announced by TNA Wrestling.

(H/T: Fightful Select)