Rey Mysterio’s legendary in-ring career could be approaching its conclusion.

According to a new backstage report, there has been growing talk within WWE about Mysterio potentially retiring from active competition in 2027.

While no specific retirement date or location has been determined, recent discussions backstage at WWE television events have reportedly pointed toward next year being the final chapter of Mysterio’s wrestling career.

WWE has also reportedly discussed potential ideas for presenting Mysterio’s farewell, although nothing has been officially announced.

Despite the possibility of retirement, Mysterio is expected to remain involved with the company in some capacity. Similar to AJ Styles, there is a belief among those within WWE that Mysterio could continue contributing behind the scenes, particularly when it comes to developing younger talent.

That role could reportedly extend to both WWE and AAA, where Mysterio’s experience and influence would make him a valuable resource for the next generation of performers.

For now, Mysterio has not publicly announced any plans to retire in 2027.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)