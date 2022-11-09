A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming.

There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.

It was noted that the two sides have been extremely collaborative, and open to input from one another. It was also indicated by the WBD source that 2022 has been a huge rebound year for interest in pro wrestling across the board, and that it came at the perfect time for AEW and WWE.

As reported before, AEW began filming their new docuseries at the recent Dynamite tapings in Baltimore. The reality project will reportedly focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of AEW as seen through the experiences of several wrestlers, who will be the focal point of the series. It’s believed that the project will air in early 2023 via TBS. AEW wrestlers were given the option to not be involved in the project, but there’s no word yet on which wrestlers the series will focus on. Filming is set to go on for six weeks, through the Dynamite taping on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. AEW President Tony Khan will serve as Executive Producer for the new show, while Shed Media Executive Producer Sam Berns will assist. Production is a collaboration between WBD and Shed Media.

