There’s been a lot of speculation on Aleister Black’s WWE status as he has not been seen on SmackDown since being sent over in the WWE Draft, which was around the time his wife Zelina Vega was released.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that blue brand sources indicate that they have not seen Black backstage at all since Vega’s release.

There’s been no talk about any specific issues between WWE and Black, but one source believes that they are letting any ill will between the two subside.

Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12 RAW show, which was the Draft episode.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.