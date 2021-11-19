WWE officials were reportedly still discussing the finish to the Survivor Series match between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

It was reported today by @WrestleVotes that there is still some legitimate animosity between the former best friends as they prepare to lock up at Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view. It was described as “a feeling of disdain” between the top Superstars.

Despite the animosity between the two, WWE officials are expecting “100% professionalism” during Sunday’s match, despite the incident that happened with their recent Championship Exchange segment on SmackDown, which led to a backstage confrontation.

It was also stated that the finish to Lynch vs. Flair has been “greatly debated” but there’s no word on the direction they are planning to go.

Stay tuned for more

