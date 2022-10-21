As noted, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that AEW officials are in talk with the injured CM Punk about his future with the company following the All Out incident in September, and right now it looks doubtful that he will be back. It was reported that people close to the situation say Punk is in talks with AEW about a buy-out of the remaining years on his contract.

The hold-up is said to be the non-compete period, which leads to speculation on Punk potentially returning to WWE as no one but AEW or WWE can pay Punk close to what he’d be asking for. The buy-out seems like a moot point because even with a six-month non-compete, Punk wouldn’t be medically cleared to return to the ring until the non-compete is over, but he could always appear without getting physical.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that while WWE sources don’t think former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon would’ve brought Punk back to the company, especially after the All Out incident, and even with FOX pushing for WWE to hire Punk before AEW signed him. However, there’s a feeling that the new regime under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would leave the door open for “anything within reason,” with the right situation, the right money, and the right creative.

One WWE source commented, “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can’t see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That’s even if he as interest. If he gets a buyout he may not need to work again.”

The Observer also reported this week that word going around says no one from WWE has had any actual contact with Punk or Ace Steel, who was released this past Tuesday. However, Punk is close with WWE Producer and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce, and Pearce has some pull in WWE. Punk in the past has been very close to Paul Heyman, who also has some influence with WWE higher-ups.

The talk of a contract buy-out first made the rounds very early in the process, and that following week people around Punk were saying “realistically he can’t expect to be back” with AEW. There were also AEW talents saying they aren’t interested in working in a locker room that Punk is involved in again, unless huge amends were made for how the All Out incident made AEW look in general.

There’s been no confirmation, or denial, on the buy-out talks from Punk’s side or from within AEW, and word from within the AEW offices regarding the entire All Out situation has been completely silent since it happened.

