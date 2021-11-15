AEW morale is said to be high coming out of Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast how locker room morale is “very high” coming out of the pay-per-view with a feeling that AEW investing into its future stars is paying off.

“Morale is very high with the locker room. The investment AEW has made in its future stars is paying dividends,” a source noted.

Full Gear was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page capturing the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega, the debut of Jay Lethal, and more. You can click here for our full recap.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.