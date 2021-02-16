Damian Priest has reportedly made a positive impression in WWE since coming to the main roster two weeks ago.

It was just reported by Fightful Select that Priest was turning heads and was extremely well-liked during his Royal Rumble appearance, and his official RAW debut the next night.

Another WWE source said Priest was given a full plate across both of those nights, and he did everything they could have expected from him after being “thrown into the deep end” of the main roster.

Since the pay-per-view and the post-Rumble RAW, Priest has continued to shine. He’s been paired with rapper Bad Bunny for the feud against The Miz and John Morrison, and while that feud was apparently put on hold this week, there have been unconfirmed rumors that WWE is planning a tag team match between the two sides at WrestleMania 37.

