Dominik Mysterio continues to receive praise from within WWE.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that many people backstage are high up on Mysterio and how he has grown as a performer over the last year. This has been a common point of discussion throughout Dominik’s main roster run, especially since he joined The Judgment Day.

Dominik and Cody Rhodes are among the rumored participants for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England.

