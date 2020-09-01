As noted on Monday, it was reported, via Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon told Randy Orton to make Keith Lee a star in their match at WWE Payback on Sunday, which Lee won clean in under 7 minutes. You can click here for that report, which noted that McMahon wants to push Lee “to the moon” on the RAW brand.

In an update, it was noted by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda that Lee is said to be “very well-liked” backstage, by WWE higher-ups and other Superstars.

Regarding Lee’s planned push, word is that he is in line for a “big, but steady push” to the top of the red brand.

WWE recently changed Lee’s theme song and look, after negative feedback to what he came to the main roster with after SummerSlam, and word now is that his appearance may be “tweaked” more as they move forward.

Lee was called up to RAW last week on the post-SummerSlam episode, just two days after dropping the now-vacant WWE NXT Title to Karrion Kross at the “Takeover: XXX” event. Lee lost to Orton by DQ that night, but then defeated Orton at Payback on Sunday. Last night’s RAW saw Lee defeat Dolph Ziggler in singles action to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Triple Threat with Orton and Seth Rollins, which Orton won to earn a Clash of Champions title shot from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Stay tuned for updates on Lee’s WWE status.

