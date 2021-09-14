Big E’s WWE Title win reportedly brought a major uptick in backstage morale for the RAW brand.

It was noted by PWInsider that last night’s cash-in by Big E resulted in a huge uptick in morale among the RAW Superstars out of genuine excitement for Big E.

Big E winning the WWE Title was seen as a huge deal internally as he is very much loved by the WWE locker room. There was talk among SmackDown talents who wished they could’ve been at RAW in Boston just for the experience.

We noted on Monday night how the title change was originally planned for the WWE Draft RAW episode next month. @Wrestlevotes adds that the WWE Title win for Big E was months in the making, going back to the summer where there was talk of moving him to the red brand as a fresh face for the main event scene.

