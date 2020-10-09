WWE officials are said to be very high up on Zelina Vega right now.

Word is that Vega has really impressed WWE management as of late, according to Inside The Ropes.

Regarding Vega’s role as a manager, officials feel like this is “really special” and that’s why they always seem to find something for her. It was also said that Vega is considered to be “one of the best talkers in the entire company,” and that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is a big fan.

WWE recently gave more in-ring to Vega and word is that they were also very impressed with that in-ring work, especially against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. It was noted that many feel like Vega’s excellent mic skills have prevented her from spending more time in the ring.

It was also noted that many WWE Superstars have also praised Vega’s work on the mic, which has trickled back to officials.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Vega coming out of the Draft this week, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

