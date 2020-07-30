Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff

As noted earlier today, WWE has reportedly signed former EVOLVE wrestler Leon Ruff. Ruff will be working the WWE NXT brand. His signing comes after WWE recently purchased EVOLVE, and were expected to sign at least a few wrestlers from the company. Ruff has appeared as a WWE enhancement talent on NXT, RAW, SmackDown, Main Event and 205 Live in the last several months.

It’s interesting to note that Ruff has received rave reviews from his co-workers in WWE while working matches as an enhancement talent this year, according to Fightful Select.

One WWE main roster talent compared Ruff to an early Jeff Hardy as a name that everyone wanted to work with, even if it was an enhancement match, because of the lengths Ruff took to make others look good in the ring.

It was also noted that there have been other main roster and 205 Live pitches for Ruff before he landed in NXT. There’s no word yet on when he will re-debut as a roster member but we will keep you updated.

