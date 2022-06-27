The WWE locker room is reportedly excited for John Cena’s return to RAW tonight.

As noted, Cena will make his first WWE TV appearance since last summer when he appears on tonight’s RAW from Laredo, Texas. This will be a special celebration for Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that aside from the obvious business boost, Cena’s return is just as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans.

“Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he’s around,” the report noted.

It’s believed that Cena may work a program with WWE United States Champion Theory, perhaps for SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed.

