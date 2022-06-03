The MJF situation has led to various reactions among fans on social media, but also among the wrestlers and staff within AEW. Fightful Select notes how Wednesday’s tense promo by MJF on AEW Dynamite was designed to gain a polarizing reaction, and it did just that, outside of and within the company.

The general feelings among people in AEW range from “it’s always been a work on MJF’s side” to “well, it’s definitely a work now.”

It was noted by one talent that if they found out the situation between MJF and AEW had been a work any further than this weekend, they’d be frustrated for many reasons. One is that talent had talked to both MJF and AEW President Tony Khan, in confidence, in an effort to learn more about the perceived issues – which by all accounts were real-life issues. Khan has indicated to numerous talent over the years and indicated that working talent is not something they should expect in AEW.

Furthermore, there were talent at Saturday’s Fan Fest meet & greet who ended up having to stay and do extra work in order to make up for the MJF no-show, and those people were not clued in on a potential work.

It was indicated by another talent that they generally try to stay away from any kind of story MJF mentions in interviews or on Twitter because sometimes it’s hard to decipher MJF’s motivations, and easier to just stick to talking to him backstage.

With that said, the idea of “MJF is always working” was repeatedly debunked. One talent said, “If he acted like MJF all the time, he probably wouldn’t still be working here.” The same talent did indicate that they’ve noticed MJF being more frustrated this spring than he has been in the past.

A longtime friend of MJF’s claimed that MJF was adamant to them backstage that the situation was not a work. However, the talent also said it reeked of desperation on TV to make something happen, and they don’t believe Khan or AEW would allow that on TV without a payoff or a plan. There were a half-dozen AEW talents who said the topic had been broached with MJF and he seemed frustrated, but as of several weeks before Double Or Nothing, no one really knew why.

There are many people within AEW who have sympathized with MJF’s initial point of frustration regarding the contract scale for original AEW talents compared to incoming free agents.

There’s also a feeling among some within AEW that the direction of the MJF situation went into being a work as of the meeting between the two sides on Monday in Las Vegas.

