MLW contracts could make for an interesting situation as the company resumes TV tapings soon. Fightful Select points to how several wrestlers who previously had contract disputes will still be there when tapings resume. Details on the new contracts being offered should be revealed soon.

It was noted that the language in many MLW contracts did not prohibit their wrestlers from working for AEW, simply because the promotion did not exist at the time they signed with MLW. Many other promotions outright prohibit wrestlers from appearing on other wrestling TV shows in North America. Fightful Select notes that some wrestlers were offered new MLW contracts earlier this year that would have changed this, but they ended up passing on the deals.

