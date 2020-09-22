Four different WWE talents spoke with Fightul Select following the RETRIBUTION reveal on last night’s RAW and one female talent said they felt bad for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez, who were not assigned their new ring names on last night’s show.

The female talent reportedly said, “I feel bad for Mia (Yim) and Mercedes (Martinez). It’s a good spot, but they’ve worked so long and are facing a battle to not make this look as dumb as it is.”

A SmackDown wrestler mentioned being curious over how their show has been untouched for the most part by so much of the hastily made changes that the red brand has experienced as of late. The blue brand talent said they were not told why RETRIBUTION was assigned to RAW only. The wrestler reportedly speculated, “I think they load up RAW with that stuff because it’s a longer show, but we weren’t told why RETRIBUTION was off SmackDown.”

Wrestlers also noted that they were not informed of any long-term plans for RETRIBUTION from the get-go, and much of it felt hastily thrown together, even from a backstage perspective. It was also noted that everyone Fightful heard back from said they thought the ring names given to RETRIBUTION were ridiculous – Mase, T-BAR, and Slapjack.

“It sounds like something out of a bad movie or game, but I’m not sure Vince plays games or watches movies anymore,” a top talent reportedly said.

