WWE experienced two very hot crowds this past weekend for SmackDown and Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but that was clearly not the case for Monday’s RAW in Jacksonville, FL.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that WWE Production workers at last night’s RAW were aware of the lackluster crowd responses compared to what they saw in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

It was described as a “no-win scenario” in that they had two options – to use the filler crowd noise, or broadcast the silent crowd on live TV.

There seemed to be a significant amount of piped-in crowd noise at last night’s RAW, which was not used at SmackDown and Backlash as it wasn’t needed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.